July 30 2018
|
Av, 18, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Arabs hold anti-Nation-State demonstration in Haifa

“This struggle must be not only of Arabs but of all those who looked for the words equality and democracy in the legislation and didn’t find them and want them to be in the laws of Israel."

By
July 29, 2018 22:18
1 minute read.
Arabs hold anti-Nation-State demonstration in Haifa

The Knesset votes on the nation-state bill, July 19, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

The campaign against the controversial Jewish Nation-State Law spread from Druze to Arabs Sunday night when a demonstration against the law was held in Haifa.

Hundreds of Arab and Jewish activists came to the event to strategize how best to fight against the law that passed July 19. Joint List leader Ayman Odeh criticized the strategy of Zionist Union MK Zoheir Bahloul, who announced on live television Saturday that he would resign to protest the law.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“Those who have been asking whether we will be quitting must understand that we will do the exact opposite,” Odeh said. “We will go out in hordes to vote. We will out our full political weight in the political arena. The Arab population cannot bring about change by itself but change cannot happen without the Arab population.

MK Aida Touma-Sliman called the legislation “an Apartheid law that was made on a blue and white assembly line” and said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, and other ministers want Israel to be an Apartheid regime.

“This struggle must be not only of Arabs but of all those who looked for the words equality and democracy in the legislation and didn’t find them and want them to be in the laws of the State of Israel,” Touma-Sliman said.

Meretz MK Mossy Raz complained that the law says the land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people and not the Palestinians as well. He also complained that it called for Jewish settlement, saying that there would be an uproar if France passed a law calling for Christian settlement.

“This legislation should end up uniting the citizens – against the law,” Raz said.

Culture Minister Miri Regev (Likud) wrote to the Druze on Sunday that the law does not discriminate against them and that they “should not be tricked by the radical Left” into believing otherwise.

Related Content

Eitan Broshi
July 29, 2018
Second woman accuses MK Broshi of harassment

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut