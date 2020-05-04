Arts student uses home made 3D printer to supply medical face shields

A student at the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem is helping Israeli efforts to curb the coronavirus by making protective shields for medical use using a 3D printer she built herself. Yuval Buzaglo, 26, is a screen-based arts student at the Academy. Inspired by companies around the world who turned their workforce to making protective shield masks for medics when the coronavirus crisis began, Buzaglo decided to do the same with what she had at hand - the 3D printer she'd built for her home business. Buzaglo made some improvements to the design, and teamed up with other students who had had the same idea. Together, with help from masks4doctors and Tikun Olam Makers, she and the others have manufactured thousands of the shields for doctors across Israel. Although the Bezalel Academy campus has been closed under the lockdown, the students have so far delivered shields to Hadassah Ein Kerem, including a deliver of 150 medical shields to the Cardiology Department, and to Hadassah Mount Scopus, among others.