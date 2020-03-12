Aryeh Deri calls for emergency unity government

Shas leader Aryeh Deri called upon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Thursday to overcome their differences and form a "national emergency government" under Netanyahu, due to the coronavirus.Deri will make that recommendation to President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday when representatives of the eight parties in the new Knesset meet with Rivlin. "There is no other way of dealing with this challenge other than a large emergency government with a wide national consensus, and we must do that, because there unfortunately is no other government," Deri told Army Radio. "It is either going to another election, which would be crazy in our situation." Netanyahu frequently seeks the political advice of Deri, who is one of the most experienced politicians in Israel. Deri was the first politician Netanyahu met with after the March 2 election.Deri criticized Blue and White leader Benny Gantz for continuing to seek a minority government, for seeking to unseat Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and for Blue and White's bill that would make it illegal for an indicted MK to form a government and serve as prime minister.This is not the time to play games, he said.