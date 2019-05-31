As Knesset disperses, hundreds of laws are left hanging

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and current cabinet ministers sing ‘Hatikvah’ during the inauguration ceremony of the 21st Knesset last month. .
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The shortest serving Knesset in Israeli history, with a mere month under its belt, is the outgoing 21st Knesset.
Yet the break-neck speed in which the Knesset was sworn in and then disbanded means that government failed to announce it wishes to continue the legislation process began by the previous parliament on standing law proposals.
Without this formality, Ynet reported
, there are no assurances the next Knesset will be able to work on existing proposals – not only the Haredi draft bill, hundreds of legal works-in-progress might be lost.
While the Knesset dispersed, it can still in theory hold emergency sessions, transfer funds or hold public debates like the one meant to honor Jerusalem Day on Monday.
The 21st Knesset can still announce it aims to continue the legislation process began by previous parliament. If it does so the issue will be solved as the next Knesset will simply carry the existing formality.
