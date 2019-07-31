Au revoir to ‘Orange,’hello to ‘GLOW’

It was harder than I thought it would be to say goodbye to the ladies of the Litchfield women’s prison. The final season of Orange is the New Black (OITNB) has been released and after a relentlessly bleak season six, it has gone out with an intensity that recalls its early, must-see-TV seasons.

The show will be available in Israel on HOT VOD and HOT HBO.

While some of its pointed social commentary might sound obvious, it nearly always goes deeper than you might have thought would be possible for a TV show. Like The Wire, a show with a very different tone but more than a few thematic similarities to OITNB, it is masterful in changing the way we feel about the characters. I went back and watched the very first episode after seeing this final season and it was astounding how differently I understand the characters now, and how I’ve actually changed my perspective about a lot of issues that are discussed on the show.

I won’t reveal any key plot points about the finale, but it ends the way it began, with a weird mixture of comedy and tragedy that isn’t quite like anything else that’s ever been on television.

Jenji Kohan also created another Netflix original, GLOW, the third season of which will be released on August 9. I’ve written about this show before and I’ll say again what I keep seeing: Yes, it’s about a women’s wrestling television show, but no, it’s not stupid. For those who found OITNB too graphically violent – and it had some very upsetting scenes – GLOW could be perfect. It has the spirit of OITNB – a motley group of women (and a couple of men) get together in a strange situation where they bond and their lives change in various unexpected ways – but it is kinder and gentler. The story lines are about women learning to assert themselves and fight the Hollywood power, but they are told in such a funny, innovative way that they are consistently entertaining and rarely preachy.

Season three opens with Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) being interviewed in Las Vegas – where their TV program has become a floor show – in costume as their wrestling personas, Zoya the Destroya, a Soviet terror, and her nemesis, the all-American Liberty Belle, just as the space shuttle Challenger goes down in flames. It’s like a promise that the show will continue to mix the very silly with the very serious, as it has done so gracefully.

Geena Davis of Thelma and Louise plays one of the more interesting new characters, a former Las Vegas showgirl who has become a casino owner.

One of the more complex story lines focuses on the marriage of Bash (Chris Lowell), the poor little rich boy producer who is a closeted gay man and his in-name-only marriage to British wrestler Rhonda (Kate Nash), who needed a green card. As the AIDS crisis becomes a bigger part of the plot, Bash and Rhonda’s fake union turns into a real partner.

Two other aspects of the series are worth mentioning. The series is set in the 1980s and it has an incredible production design, complete with big hair, weird shoulder pads and other Reagan-era ephemera that will have viewers of a certain age shuddering over similar outfits they once wore. But it’s incredibly colorful and pleasing – like an ice cream store with dozens of flavors. The soundtrack, featuring songs you didn’t know you missed, like the theme song, “The Warrior,” also gives the show energy.

Perhaps the most awaited movie of the summer, Our Boys, the HBO series about the murder of an Arab boy by Jewish extremists that led up to the war in Gaza in 2014, will be available on August 12 on YES, HOT, Cellcom and Partner TV.

Cellcom continues to offer many of the same series available on the older networks, including the series, Euphoria.

In the meanwhile, you can enjoy the somewhat clichéd but still moving The Red Sea Diving Resort, the story of the Mossad rescue of Ethiopian Jews via a fake beach hotel in the Sudan, starring Chris Evans and Michael K. Williams, which is now available on Netflix.



