Australian tourist accuses 18-year old Israeli in Negev of rape

An Australian tourist accused an 18-year-old Israeli of rape on Saturday in a kibbutz in the Negev, southern Israel, according to Ynet.
"The Israel Police investigates every event of suspected sexual assault and removes the suspects from the public domain while searching for the truth," the Dimona police said, after the tourist reported the incident at the Soroka Medical Center, according to the report.
The tourist said she met the teenager at the kibbutz pub, and later went back with him to his room. She then reported that he forced himself on her and raped her. The Israeli resident of the kibbutz who is suspected of the sexual assault was arrested.
The teenager who was arrested claimed the sexual activity was consensual.
"There is a 72-hour window in which we can give drug-preventive treatment, and this is also important in terms of DNA that can be collected," Dr. Iris Shoham, a senior obstetrician at the hospital who deals with sexual assault victims. "If anyone is debating whether or not to take advantage of this window of opportunity." In the case of the tourist filed the complaint within 24 hours.
