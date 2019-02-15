Ayelet Shaked: Elections are between strong right and weak left

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, November 20, 2018.
Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked said that "the elections are between the strong right and the weak left" on Friday at Shishi Tarbut in Holon.
"After the elections and before the establishment of a government, [US President Donald] Trump will publish his peace plan, which will bring Gantz to the government on a silver platter and therefore, we must be the primary allies of the Likud and not Gantz," Shaked said.
"In the Likud, ideology is influenced by the coalition partners," Shaked continued. "I supported the limitation of a term of office to eight years during which the prime minister will not be interrogated for small crimes. But we have not and will not advance this. Whoever chooses his representatives is the public, and as it appears, Netanyahu will be the next prime minister."
On the subject of religion in the country, Shaked said, "we oppose secular coercion and religious coercion, and it is always possible to reach agreements in the spirit of the Gavison-Meidan Convention."
Shaked additionally claimed that in exceptional cases of murder, the death penalty should be applied."
