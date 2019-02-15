Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Ayelet Shaked: Elections are between strong right and weak left

At Shishi Tarkbut, Shaked spoke on the elections, the death penalty, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 15, 2019 16:56
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, November 20, 2018. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

 
Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked said that "the elections are between the strong right and the weak left" on Friday at Shishi Tarbut in Holon.

"After the elections and before the establishment of a government, [US President Donald] Trump will publish his peace plan, which will bring Gantz to the government on a silver platter and therefore, we must be the primary allies of the Likud and not Gantz," Shaked said.

"In the Likud, ideology is influenced by the coalition partners," Shaked continued. "I supported the limitation of a term of office to eight years during which the prime minister will not be interrogated for small crimes. But we have not and will not advance this. Whoever chooses his representatives is the public, and as it appears, Netanyahu will be the next prime minister."


On the subject of religion in the country, Shaked said, "we oppose secular coercion and religious coercion, and it is always possible to reach agreements in the spirit of the Gavison-Meidan Convention."

Shaked additionally claimed that in exceptional cases of murder, the death penalty should be applied."

Labor's Shabbat bus
February 15, 2019
Judge orders Labor to stop ‘Shabbat bus’ ahead of election

By LAHAV HARKOV

