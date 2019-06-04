Ayelet Shaked: I changed the DNA of the legal establishment

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Bayit Yehudi)..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
“I changed the DNA of the legal establishment,” said Ayelet Shaked in her final speech as justice minister from the main ministry office in Jerusalem on Tuesday.
Shaked parted from her position as justice minister on Tuesday following four years on the job.
Following her New Right party’s failure to make it into the current Knesset and the decision to move toward re-run elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Shaked as justice minister.
An acting replacement is expected in the near future.
Shaked’s main point was that she had started an irreversible conservative counter-revolution to quash what she had described as a judicial activist revolution started by former chief justice Aharon Barak in the mid-1990s.
She said that she had planned to continue her revolution for another four years, but that even now that she would not have that opportunity, the changes she made over the last four years were so significant that a future justice minister could not undo them.
During her term, Shaked appointed hundreds of new judges, including 40% of the current sitting Supreme Court, with many new appointees being more conservative than past appointees.
Shaked still struggled with the Supreme Court ruling against government policies multiple times on the African migrants issue and some other issues, but on Tuesday she said that the direction of the court and of the justice ministry were far more conservative
