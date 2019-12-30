The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ayelet Shaked: Kaminitz Law meant for Arabs

"When there is a law [for some] and another discriminatory law [for others] it is called Apartheid," Ahmed Tibi responded.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
DECEMBER 30, 2019 18:27
Ayelet Shaked, former justice minister, speaks at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Ayelet Shaked, former justice minister, speaks at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Finance Committee met on Monday to discuss freezing amendment 116 to the Construction Law – also known as the Kaminitz Law – following a request for its termination submitted by the Joint List.
According to Globes, MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) reportedly agreed to vote in favor of the dissolution of the 22nd Knesset under the condition that the committee were to discuss the law.


Amendment 116, signed in 2017, expanded the government's authority concerning the enforcement of the Construction Law in order to curb illegal construction. According to former justice minister MK Ayelet Shaked (New Right), the law was originally meant for Israel's Arab sector.
"When we made the Kaminitz Law, the goal was to toughen the enforcement over illegal construction mainly in the Arab sector," Shaked said to Matzav HaRuach magazine. "The authorities enforce the law on Jewish farmers as well. I spoke to the one who directs the enforcement unit. It is overly onerous toward the farmers," she said. "We did not expect that. That is why we said during the run-up to the election, both me and the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu], that we would look into corrections of the regulation."
"I do not want to cancel the law because it led to good results in the Arab sector, but we need to see how we change the law. After all it is overly onerous toward residents of moshavs."
National Union Leader MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) responded to the committee hearing, saying that "cancelling the Kaminitz Law would be a fatal blow to the rule of law and the fight against the illegal Arab criminal construction that has been raging for decades without an effective response [in the form of law] enforcement."
"It is possible and necessary to make sure that the law is not used for discriminatory over-enforcement in the agricultural sector without canceling it and letting the construction criminals keep going wild."


Tibi responded to Shaked's interview saying that it "exposed the actual objectives behind this horrible law," adding that it "crushes families financially."
"When there is a law [for some] and another discriminatory law [for others] it is called apartheid," Tibi said. "In the beginning of the last cabinet's term, there was the 100-day plan. An inter-ministerial committee [examined] the problems [arising from the law], the motives, the background of illegal construction, and said that the reason for that is not the Arab citizen but [that it] has to do with the years-long planning oversight."
"Despite that, the government, Kaminitz, the Justice Ministry – [all] went for unspeakable sanctions. Hundreds of thousands of shekels for construction crimes, a thing that did not exist before," Tibi said. "It crushes families, [it] crushes them financially without [leaving] a right to appeal the fines."
"Hence we wanted, want and will want to cancel this law."


Tags Israel ahmed tibi construction ayelet shaked Arab Israeli apartheid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fight the hate together By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Devsena Mishra Citizenship Amendment Act of India a hope for refugees By DEVSENA MISHRA
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Who is Kataib Hezbollah, the group the US attacked in Iraq and Syria? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by