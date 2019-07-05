Responding to rabbi's sexist remarks, Shaked says women can do anything

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ayelet Shaked fired back at Rabbi Shlomo Aviner on Twitter on Friday morning after he said that women should not be in politics, saying that women "can also be heads of state."
Aviner, a prominent National-Religious leader, said on Thursday that Shaked should not head the Union of Right-Wing Parties (URP), which aroused protest from politicians across the political spectrum.
The subject of criticism herself took to Twitter while on vacation in the Canada Rockies. "Just a reminder that a woman can do anything, travel, be a mother, be a party leader, and a mayor, and a CEO of a company and also a head of state," she wrote.
Aviner originally stated on KAN radio that Shaked, as a secular woman, should not be head a religious party. Later, however, he was asked if a religious woman can head the party, to which he responded, "It's not okay, the complicated whirlwind of politics is not the arena for the female role."
New Right leader Naftali Bennett spoke out against Aviner, as well, saying that the rabbi's position was the reason he had established the party after breaking away from Bayit Yehudi and that it was "a desecration of God's name."
