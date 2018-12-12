NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Ayoub Kara collapses during government meeting

This is not the first time the Minister suffers from medical issues when confronted by political hardships.

By
December 12, 2018 17:15
Communications Minister Ayoub Kara

Communications Minister Ayoub Kara. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
Communications Minister Ayoub Kara collapsed during a session of the Netanyahu administration on Wednesday.

He complained about suffering from chest pains and was cared for by the Knesset house medical doctor, he was conscious throughout the process and taken to Hadassah Medical Center for further treatment. The session came to a halt.

This is not the first time Kara had suffered medical issues when he had gone through a political crisis.

When he was not appointed Minister by Netanyahu in 2015 he fainted in the Knesset and was taken to the hospital. He was eventually appointed Minister in 2017. 


Kara was the subject of an investigative report on army radio this week that accused him of misusing the communication portfolio.

The accusations include that he got family members hired in the postal service and that he sent thousands of new year's cards without paying.
 
Kara is known to be a loyal supporter of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that he is "worshiped" by regional leaders during a Friday Shabbat service held in New York City last September.

