Azrieli Foundation gifts $18 million to Yeshiva University

Established in 1983 by Canadian builder and businessman David J Azrieli, the Azrieli Graduate School has educated more than 800 students, drawn primarily from the US, Canada, Israel and Europe, in Torah education. Alumni lead schools, educational agencies, universities and communal institutions globally.

"Every day, our graduates are teaching in hundreds of classrooms, camps and Jewish places of learning, helping to shape the next generation of students," Yeshiva University said in a statement. "They have a lasting impact on their students and infuse both passion and skill into their classrooms.

"Graduates have demonstrated leadership both in the classroom and through service to their communities and are shaping the landscape of Jewish education across the globe," the statement continued. "This gift will help provide opportunities for undergraduates and graduates to receive a world-class education based in foundational Torah values and will enable faculty to continue innovating and enhancing programs."

Dr. Naomi Azrieli, Chair and CEO of the Azrieli Foundation announced the generous gift at the 95th Annual Hanukkah Dinner and Convocation, which took place in New York on December 8, 2019. The sum represents one of the largest gifts with a focus on Jewish education that Yeshiva University has received, ensuring its impact will be felt for generations to come.

“This historic gift to Jewish education and Jewish educators is transformative for the future of our communities,” said Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University. “The Azrieli family is the gold seal in philanthropy, and this gift reflects their true partnership and commitment to the essential work of Yeshiva University.”

During the course of the evening, Yeshiva University in turn presented a Legacy Award to the Azrieli family, celebrating a 36-year partnership between Yeshiva and the Azrieli Foundation.

“We are honored to receive this recognition, which would have meant so much to my father,” said Dr. Azrieli. “He held a deep belief, which we share, in the redemptive power of education. He also felt that his support of education wasn’t charity, as it was giving back what education had given to him.”

During the course of the evening Dr Berman also conferred an honorary degree upon philanthropist and businessman Howard Jonas, who, along with his wife Debbie, supports a wide range of Jewish community causes, including hospitals, addiction treatment, religious outreach and education, primarily in Israel and the US.

The Yeshiva University Women’s Organization (YUWO), which provides scholarships, sponsors Shabbat programs and funds chesed programs were also recognised.

