BDS supporter Jonathan Pollak attacked in Tel Aviv, slashed across face

‘INSTEAD OF fighting the Israeli army on the battlefield or killing civilians through acts of terrorism, the BDS movement seeks to destroy Israel’s image in the eyes of the world.’.
Radical left-wing activist Jonathan Pollak was attacked in Tel Aviv on Sunday and cut in his arms and face, the site "Local Call" reported on social media.
Pollak is one of the founders of Anarchists Against the Wall and a public supporter of the BDS movement.
Pollak has been summoned to court hearings for alleged illegal demonstrations in the West Bank.
Pollak refused to attend the court hearings about his protests with the argument that he will not take part in “the absurd theater” of what he called “occupation.”
Communist Knesset member Ofer Cassif tweeted on Sunday that the assault is the result of "vicious incitement by the radical right who defines left-wing activists as traitors and those who are pro-peace as enemies."
"We will continue to work for peace," Cassif said, "despite the threats."
