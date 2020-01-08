The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BDS-supporting faculties bring politics to class - AMCHA discovers

The report, titled “Bringing BDS into the Classroom,” looked at 50 syllabi at 40 public and private colleges and universities over an 11-year period.

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
JANUARY 8, 2020 16:24
An anti-Israeli protest inspired by BDS (photo credit: REUTERS)
An anti-Israeli protest inspired by BDS
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A study by the AMCHA Initiative claims to have found “empirical evidence,” which suggests that university faculties that support the boycott movement are using their classrooms to promote their political agenda.
On Wednesday, the AMCHA Initiative, a watchdog that seeks to investigate, document, educate and combat antisemitism on US university campuses, said that it found “Academic Boycott Divestment and Sanctions-supporting instructors had an average of 78% of their course readings authored by BDS supporters, whereas non-BDS-supporting instructors had an average of 17% of their course readings authored by BDS supporters.”
The lead authors of the research are Leila Beckwith, who is a professor emeritus at UCLA and the co-founder of the AMCHA Initiative, and Tammi Rossman-Benjamin, the AMCHA Initiative’s director and co-founder.
Another important finding that the authors of the research made was that the two groups of instructors were found to be “qualitatively distinct from one another with respect to the selection of course readings, with almost no overlap of the groups.
“We hypothesized that the syllabi of those instructors who had expressed public support for academic BDS would show significantly higher percentages of readings with pro-BDS authors than the syllabi of instructors who had not expressed public support for any form of BDS,” the study stated, adding that this hypothesis was later confirmed by their findings.
“All of the academic BDS-supporting instructors had a majority of their readings authored by BDS supporters, whereas only two of the 35 syllabi of non-BDS-supporting instructors had a majority of their course readings authored by BDS supporters, and none more than 60%,” AMCHA said in a statement. “The data demonstrates that the large quantitative difference between the groups is not just the result of a few outliers, but represents a qualitative difference between these two groups of instructors in terms of how they select course readings.”
According to the study, the 50 sylabi’s, which were looked at, were courses that focused on the Palestinian-Israeli or Arab-Israeli conflict, and “were taught at public and private colleges and universities across the country over an eleven-year period by instructors who had either expressed public support for the academic boycott of Israel or had not expressed public support for either academic BDS or BDS more generally.”
The study compared the percentages of course readings with pro-BDS authors in these two groups of instructors.
These courses were offered in a number of primary departments at the universities and colleges. This included 18 History departments; 12 Political Science; eight Middle East or Near East Studies departments; and four International Studies departments, to name a few.
The study also pointed out that 48 of the syllabi were from courses taught by tenure-track faculty or visiting professors, while two of the syllabi were from courses taught by undergraduates under the supervision of tenure-track faculty members.
The authors of the report both acknowledged and stressed that “freedom of speech protects faculty’s right to sign petitions and make extramural statements in support of academic BDS and academic freedom generally protects their right to develop and teach courses as they see fit,” but, they said, this also raised serious and undeniably harmful consequences of “politically-motivated faculty weaponizing their course curricula.”
They made it clear that “distorting and blocking the flow of knowledge” is a violation of “the norms and standards of scholarly inquiry” and undermines “the university’s academic mission.” The researchers also noted that “faculty who use their classrooms to give academic legitimacy to a wholly one-sided, anti-Israel perspective, in compliance with the guidelines of academic BDS, can engender among their students hostility not only towards Israel, but towards Israel’s on-campus supporters, sentiments that can easily lead to acts targeting Jewish and pro-Israel students for harm.”
Rossman-Benjamin explained that “signing a petition in your own name on your personal time is one thing, but substituting personal politics for sound pedagogy from a lectern in a university classroom is something altogether very different.”
The authors made several recommendations that included, universities needing to release a public statement about the harm BDS does to US students and faculties.
“University leaders should publicly acknowledge that while an academic boycott of Israel may ostensibly target Israeli universities and scholars, its implementation directly and substantively hurts students and faculty on their own campus, not only subverting their scholarly and educational opportunities and curtailing their academic freedom, but corrupting the entire academic mission of the university.”
Another suggestion included “establish policies against using the classroom for political advocacy,” and that faculties should be urged by university administrators “to establish their own safeguards against the politicization” of academics.
Concluding, the report's lead authors, Rossman-Benjamin and Beckwith said that although it is ultimately up to academic departments and faculty senates to determine whether the promotion of one-sided, “highly politicized course content is deemed a legitimate use of academic freedom, or an abuse of it.
“However,” the two stressed, “given the clear and present harm that such politicization can cause to our schools, our students and society, it is time for tuition and taxpayers, as well as state and federal legislators, to demand that faculty address this question forthrightly, and to hold them accountable for their answer.”


