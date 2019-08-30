Back to school - watch

On September 1, the children of Israel return to school.

With an average of three children per woman, Israel also has the highest fertility rate in the OECD by a considerable margin. At the end of 2016, there were 2,851,911 children in the country, making up 33% of the population, according to a report by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

“The windows of a classroom always open to the future,” wrote the poet Yehuda Amichai, a statement that President Reuven Rivlin quoted in his letter to Israeli children on Sunday morning.

wishes good luck to all of the children on their first day of school.

