Back to school - watch

There are 2,851,911 children in the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 30, 2019 17:05

On September 1, the children of Israel return to school.
 
With an average of three children per woman, Israel also has the highest fertility rate in the OECD by a considerable margin. At the end of 2016, there were 2,851,911 children in the country, making up 33% of the population, according to a report by the Central Bureau of Statistics.
 
“The windows of a classroom always open to the future,” wrote the poet Yehuda Amichai, a statement that President Reuven Rivlin quoted in his letter to Israeli children on Sunday morning.
 
The Jerusalem Post wishes good luck to all of the children on their first day of school.


