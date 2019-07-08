Ballistics report confirm officer's story in shooting of Ethiopian teen

A protester holding a sign saying 'It could happen to me' as police officers walk by . (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The ballistics report in the case of the off-duty officer who shot and killed Ethiopian-Israeli teenager Solomon Tekah last week confirmed the officer's version of events. He had claimed that he shot toward the ground and the casing ricocheted towards Tekah, killing him, Maariv reported.





Tekah's family, along with their lawyers, met with officers from the Police Investigation Department, including the head of the department.

According to the evidence now available in the case, it appears that the officer will not be charged with manslaughter as was initially thought.

The investigation will now be handled by attorney Bar Menachem and state prosecutor Shai Nitzan, who will decide what, if anything, the officer will be charged with, according to Maariv.

The Tekah family requested to receive the findings from the examination and a detailed update on the proceedings of the investigation and conclusions drawn. The decisions should be released in the coming days.

Police are preparing for protests by the Ethiopian-Israeli community against the killing of Tekah to begin again on Monday as the family ends the traditional shiva week of mourning, according to Maariv.





The police claimed that the officer saw a group of people fighting and was attacked when he attempted to break up the fight, but the father of one of the youth involved in the shooting said that there was no violence before the off-duty officer came.



On Sunday evening, according to the police, units arrived at the scene of a reported shooting and, upon looking into the incident, realized that an off-duty officer had been in the playground area with his wife and their three children when he witnessed a fight nearby.



"He approached the group of people that were involved in the fight and, after making clear to the group that he was a policeman, they started throwing stones at him," the police said in a statement.



According to the officer, he felt that his life was in danger, so he pulled out his pistol and shot at the ground; the bullet ricocheted and hit one of the boys.



He was detained on Monday morning for questioning, but released to house arrest several hours later.



The Ethiopian-Israeli community is threatening to escalate the demonstrations until the officer who killed Tekah is indicted and the police remove him from service.

