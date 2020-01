Bank of Israel opts to leave interest rate unchanged at 0.25%

The Bank of Israel said its benchmark interest rate would remain at the current level of 0.25% on Thursday, confirming analyst expectations reflecting the recent increase in foreign-currency purchases.Highlighting factors including continued low inflation, strength of the shekel, developments and risks in the global and domestic economy , and the monetary policies of major central banks, the Bank of Israel's Monetary Committee held it necessary to "leave the interest rate at its current level for a prolonged period or to reduce it in order to support a process at the end of which inflation will stabilize" around the bank's target range.The committee has opted to keep the interest rate at 0.25% on nine consecutive occasions since November 2018, when the Bank of Israel surprised analysts by raising the rate from an all-time low of 0.1% after more than three-and-a-half years without change.