Bank of Israel opts to leave interest rate unchanged at 0.25%

Highlighting factors including continued low inflation, strength of the shekel, developments and risks in the global and domestic economy.

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 9, 2020 16:35
Amir Yaron attends a ceremony whereby he is sworn in as Bank of Israel governor by Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, in Jerusalem December 24, 2018. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Amir Yaron attends a ceremony whereby he is sworn in as Bank of Israel governor by Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, in Jerusalem December 24, 2018.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The Bank of Israel said its benchmark interest rate would remain at the current level of 0.25% on Thursday, confirming analyst expectations reflecting the recent increase in foreign-currency purchases.
Highlighting factors including continued low inflation, strength of the shekel, developments and risks in the global and domestic economy, and the monetary policies of major central banks, the Bank of Israel's Monetary Committee held it necessary to "leave the interest rate at its current level for a prolonged period or to reduce it in order to support a process at the end of which inflation will stabilize" around the bank's target range.
The committee has opted to keep the interest rate at 0.25% on nine consecutive occasions since November 2018, when the Bank of Israel surprised analysts by raising the rate from an all-time low of 0.1% after more than three-and-a-half years without change.



