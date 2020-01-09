Bank of Israel opts to leave interest rate unchanged at 0.25%

The Bank of Israel said its benchmark interest rate would remain at the current level of 0.25% on Thursday, confirming analyst expectations reflecting the recent increase in foreign-currency purchases.Highlighting factors including continued low inflation, strength of the shekel, developments and risks in the global and domestic economy, and the monetary policies of major central banks, the Bank of Israel's Monetary Committee held it necessary to "leave the interest rate at its current level for a prolonged period or to reduce it in order to support a process at the end of which inflation will stabilize" around the bank's target range. The committee has opted to keep the interest rate at 0.25% on nine consecutive occasions since November 2018, when the Bank of Israel surprised analysts by raising the rate from an all-time low of 0.1% after more than three-and-a-half years without change.