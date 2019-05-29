Bar-Ilan to bestow ex-IDF chief Eisenkot with honorary doctorate

Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot.
Bar-Ilan University announced their intention of honoring former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot with an honorary doctorate in early June according to their spokesperson.
“Lt. Gen. Eisenkot will be honored for his contribution to the security of the State of Israel during his years of service in various roles in the ranks of the Israel Defense Forces,” Bar-Ilan University wrote in a statement concerning the award. “As a fighter and a commander, Lt. Gen. Eisenkot risked his life for four decades. As a military strategist he well understood the complex military system and led the IDF during years in which the battlefield acquired new dimensions.”
Bar-Ilan also praised Eisenkot for the release of the The Gideon Plan
, a five year plan that helped the IDF avoid cuts and increase its budget to protect Israel with an emphasis on strengthen cyber capabilities.
Eisenkot was the IDF chief from 2015-2019 and he is seen as the originator of the Dahiya doctrine
, a tactic used in Lebanon where Israel destroy infrastructure and cause disproportionate damage to its enemies.
Other recipients of honorary doctorates will be Dr. Miriam Adelson, a physician, the musical Reim Duo -- Yisrael Gottesdiener and Benny Rosenbaum; industrialists Sami Sagol and Itzhak Sagol, Kalman Samuels, founder of the Shalva organization and Dr. Zipora Schorr.
