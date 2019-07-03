Barak fares poorly in first post-comeback polls

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Former prime minister Ehud Barak’s political comeback is not going very well, according to polls broadcast on Wednesday night, the first since he announced his return a week ago.



A poll on Channel 12 found that Barak’s as yet unnamed party would not cross the electoral threshold, with only 3% of the support of respondents. A Channel 13 poll predicted six seats for the new party.

When asked who is fit to be prime minister, 46% said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 24% Benny Gantz and 10& Barak in the Channel 12 poll. In the Channel 13 poll, which put him head to head against Netanyahu, 16% said the preferred Barak, 41% Netanyahu, 34% neither one and 9% said they did not know.Gantz fared better head to head against Netanyahu, with 40% saying they preferred the incumbent, 30% for Gantz, 21% neither of the above, and 9% did not know.New Labor leader Amir Peretz rose Labor from six seats to seven in the Channel 13 poll, and eight in the Channel 12 poll.Channel 12 predicted 32 seats for Likud, 31 for Blue and White, 12 for the Joint List, nine for Yisrael Beytenu, eight for Labor, seven each for Shas and United Torah Judaism, five each for the Union of Right-Wing Parties and New Right, and four for Meretz.The Channel 13 poll had Likud at 31, Blue and White at 29, nine for the Joint List, eight for Yisrael Beytenu, seven each for Labor and Shas, six each for Barak and UTJ, five for the New Right, and four each for Meretz, the URP and Zehut.The Channel 12 poll, conducted by Midgam, had 600 respondents representing a sample of the adult Israeli population, with a 4% margin of error. The Channel 13 survey, taken by pollster Camille Fuchs, had 711 respondents and a similar error margin.

