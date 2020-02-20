Bedouin youth assault Jewish teens over a girl in Beersheba skate park

Three young men from the Bedouin city of Rahat were arrested on suspicion of assaulting and harassing two young men in a municipal skate park in Beersheba.

It is suspected that the incident began after one of the Jewish teens, 17 and 18, began talking to a girl accompanying two of the Bedouin youth , both 17, going so far as to ask her why she would "hang around with Bedouins."

From there, the situation rapidly escalated when one of the Bedouin teenagers called his older brother, 20, over to the park and the three began assaulting the two Jewish teens.

Security camera footage published by Channel 12 News shows one of the Bedouins breaking the skateboard on one of the victims.

Due to the men's young age, the suspects - all from the same family in Rahat - were released to house arrest. Police intend to indice the brothers.

"We arrived at the place, started riding there and suddenly two minorities came to us," one of the victims told Channel 12 on Wednesday. "They pushed me and started hitting, I tried to calm things down but saw that there was nothing I could do. He hit me, I punched him, he pushed me into the fence and tried to throw a rock at me, took out a shiv to try and stab me.

"I told him 'hey man, we don't want to get involved, let's stop' and then the other one came and punched me straight in the eye," the victim continued. "He continued hitting, I ran away to a nearby neighborhood and they kept chasing me."