Before meeting again with Russians, Netanyahu stresses close U.S. ties

THE TIES between Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been characterized as straightforward, open and built on personal trust.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the cabinet on Monday that diplomatic and security cooperation with the United States is at an “all time high,” just hours before he was to meet yet again with a senior delegation from Moscow.
PM Netanyahu meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and discusses Syrian aircraft the penetrated Israeli airspace, July 11, 2018 (GPO)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov are scheduled to meet Netanyahu in Jerusalem later in the day. This comes less than two weeks after the two men sat in on part of the meeting in Moscow between Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and three days after Putin and Netanyahu spoke on the phone.
But in what some could interpret as an effort to stress that while Israel is closely coordinating with Russia regarding Syria, its most important strategic ally is the United States, Netanyahu began the weekly cabinet meeting underlining Jerusalem's ties with Washington.
Referring to a nascent US campaign to discredit Iranian leaders – a campaign that was manifest by a sharp tweet Monday trom US President Donald Trump against the Iranian regime, and a very critical speech delivered on Sunday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -- Netanyahu began the cabinet meeting by praising Trump and Pompeo for for their position against the “aggression of the Iranian regime.”.
“For years that regime was spoiled by the superpowers; it is good to see the US is changing this unacceptable equation. In this regard, I have to note that our diplomatic and military cooperation with the US is at an all time high.”
Netanyahu then went on to talk about the scheduled meeting with Lavrov and Gerasimov.
“This delegation is coming at the request of President Putin during the conversation we had a few days ago [on Friday],” Netanyahu said. “I will talk to them about regional issues, first and foremost the situation in Syria.”
Netanyahu said that he will articulate to Lavrov and Gerasimov the same positions he presented to Putin in Moscow: Israel expects that the 1974 Separation Agreement between Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights be honored, as it had been from 1974 until the outbreak of the Syrian Civil War in 2011, and that Israel will continue to act against all efforts by Iran and their proxies to entrench themselves militarily inside Syria.