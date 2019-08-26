Ben Gvir calls on Bibi not to attack Otzmah in election campaign

Senior Otzmah Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir called on the prime minister not to attack his party during the election campaign, following the disqualification of candidates Baruch Marzel and Bentzi Gopstein on Sunday by the Supreme Court.



Ben Gvir said Monday morning at the party’s headquarters in Jerusalem that he had reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office saying that the only chance of forming a right-wing government was if Otzmah pass the electoral threshold.

Polls currently show that neither the right-wing or left-wing will have 61 MKs to form a government, and Ben Gvir is arguing that if Otzmah passes the electoral threshold with the minimum of four seats it would be enough to grant the right-wing a majority in Knesset.“I told [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s office that nothing will happen if Likud or Yamina don’t get an extra seat,” said Ben Gvir.“With all due respect to [Yamina’s ninth placed candidate] Roni Sassover, the four seats of Otzmah are those that can establish a right-wing government.”His comments appear to be a subtle request that the Likud not attack Otzma in the final weeks of the election campaign, and also appear to be a jibe at the fact that Sassover is a secular candidate amongst the Yamina union of religious right-wing parties and New Right which seeks to appeal to secular voters as well as religious.Ben Gvir also claimed that “dozens” of voters had sent Otzma messages that they had intended to vote for other parties but now intend to vote for Otzmah Yehudit because of the disqualification of Ben Gvir and Marzel.“This unequal step not only does not hurt us but gives us the strength to keep going until victory,” said Ben Gvir.Marzel described the Supreme Court justices as “enemies of Judaism, of the Land of Israel, of everything holy.”The disqualification of Marzel and Gopstein from the second and fifth spots respectively on the Otzmah list means that Edva Biton is now the party’s second candidate on its electoral list.Biton, 39, is a pharmaceutical chemist and mother of seven, whose daughter was killed in a rock throwing incident by Palestinians, is now in the party’s number two.Yitzhak Vassalrof, 26, an activist in south Tel Aviv to have African asylum seekers and migrants expelled from the country, now occupies the third spot on the party’s electoral list, Meir David Kuperschmidt is at number four, and Yitzhak Kroizer, 34, is at number five.

