Benjamin Netanyahu joins the Dolly Parton Challenge

On Sunday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took part in the latest social media trend, the #DollyPartonChallenge. Country singer Dolly Parton launched the challenge on her Instagram on Tuesday and it quickly went viral. The idea is simple: One needs to create a meme with potential profile pictures for different social media platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Tinder, the point being that the pictures used for each netowork look very different.
Celebrities from around the world have followed the trend and posted their own versions. And Israelis are no exception. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just shared his four photos, but he omitted LinkedIn and Tinder, replacing them with Telegram and Twitter.
The Israel Defense Forces also joined.
And even Labor-Meretz chairman Amir Peretz decided to take part in the challenge.
It's only a matter of time before more Israelis and Israeli institutions join the trend and it's anyone's guess who will be next. Could it be Static and Ben El-Tvori? Or Blue and White leader Benny Gantz?
January 26, 2020
Which IDF do you like— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 24, 2020
best? #DollyPartonChallenge pic.twitter.com/9Bb94TSTaJ
אתגר ראשון למערכת הבחירות ✔#dollypartonchallenge pic.twitter.com/rBAP0yHZRh— עמיר פרץ (@amirperetz) January 26, 2020
