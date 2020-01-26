The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Benjamin Netanyahu joins the Dolly Parton Challenge

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Defense Forces and Labor-Meretz chairman Amir Peretz joined the Dolly Parton Challenge.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 26, 2020 13:33
The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE)
The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE)
On Sunday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took part in the latest social media trend, the #DollyPartonChallenge. 
Country singer Dolly Parton launched the challenge on her Instagram on  Tuesday and it quickly went viral.
The idea is simple: One needs to create a meme with potential profile pictures for different social media platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn,  Instagram and Tinder, the point being that the pictures used for each netowork look very different.

Celebrities from around the world have followed the trend and posted their own versions. And Israelis are no exception.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just shared his four photos, but he omitted LinkedIn and Tinder, replacing them with Telegram and Twitter.

The Israel Defense Forces also joined.

And even Labor-Meretz chairman Amir Peretz decided to take part in the challenge.

It's only a matter of time before more Israelis and Israeli institutions join the trend and it's anyone's guess who will be next. Could it be Static and Ben El-Tvori? Or Blue and White leader Benny Gantz?


