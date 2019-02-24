Comptroller tells PM of decision on taking funds to pay for legal defense

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

State Comptroller Joseph Shapira notified Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about his decision on Sunday regarding whether he can accept donations from tycoon allies for his legal defense of the public corruption cases against him.



Shapira would not reveal the decision to the public, noting only that Netanyahu could challenge the decision until Tuesday and implied that he might publish the decision that day.

A special comptroller committee already rejected Netanyahu's request on November 29, but a mid-January statement by Shaira's office seemed to be ready to reconsider the decision based on new claims by Netanyahu's lawyers.On February 4, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit ruled that Netanyahu may have to return $300,000 in legal defense funds if he does not get after-the-fact approval to keep the funds from the state comptroller.In mid-January, Shapira referred the issue to Mandelblit for legal consideration.Netanyahu had informed Shapira that before hearing from the comptroller on November 29 that he could not receive donations from wealthy allies for his legal defense of public corruption cases, he had already received $300,000 from his cousin, tycoon Natan Milikovsky.Though it appeared Netanyahu had hoped that having already received funds might give him a legal advantage, Mandelblit appeared to deflect that and flag it as a liability since he might need to return the funds.The prime minister received the funds before a special state committee, connected to the comptroller’s office, had ruled that he is prohibited from receiving such funds and after he was given a preliminary sign-off by the Knesset, though the state committee is the final authority on the issue.Shapira’s office issued a statement in mid-January that he referred the issue to Mandelblit because he was not sure if the attorney-general had been aware of the $300,000 when he had reviewed a variety of legal questions relating to the prime minister’s desire to get donations from rich individuals for his legal defense at a much earlier date.The mid-January statement had not clarified whether Shapira believed that the prime minister had broken the law, though often that is implied by a referral to the attorney-general.Even if Netanyahu should not have accepted the funds, it is not a foregone conclusion that he committed more than a general ethical violation.

