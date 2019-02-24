Netanyahu confirmed for AIPAC conference on heels of extremist rebuke

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu waves at the crowd at the AIPAC Policy Conference in 2015.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was confirmed to address the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington D.C. next month, the group said overnight on Saturday, on the heels of a rare condemnation issued by the group.
Netanyahu will address the conference two weeks before Israelis head to the polls in national elections
and will likely use the opportunity to meet with United States President Donald Trump, who is expected to release his peace plan for the Middle East shortly after the elections
.
In the lead-up to the elections, Netanyahu helped broker an agreement between the Bayit Yehudi and Otzma Yehudit parties to shore up the right-wing bloc. Otzma Yehudit is an offshoot of a racist political movement that has been designated a terrorist organization abroad and banned from Knesset lists since the 1980s.
“We agree with AJC,” the American Israel Public Affairs Committee stated in a Twitter post on Friday, after the American Jewish Coalition decried the move. “AIPAC has a long-standing policy not to meet with members of this racist and reprehensible party.”
Otzma, while never outwardly promoting violence, is an offshoot of the Kahanist movement, founded by the late Rabbi Meir Kahane. The movement considers Arabs and other non-Jews in Israel to be enemies of the state, and supports replacing Israel’s democratic government with a theocratic structure.
Nikki Haley, ex-US Ambassador to the UN, was also confirmed to address the forum, which will take place March 24th to 26th in Washington, D.C.Michael Wilner and Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.
