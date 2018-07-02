Netanyahu defends wife: 'Press has been trampling Sara's image for years'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu stand next to the dedication plaque of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, after the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018..
(photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE/RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his wife Sara publicly Monday, for the first time since Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced on June 21 that he was indicting her for fraud and breach of trust.
Speaking to the Likud faction, Netanyahu blamed the indictment on the media, which he said has been trampling his wife's image for more than 20 years.
"The truth that the press ignores is that Sara is a wonderful wife and mother and she was a terrific daughter to her parents," Netanyahu said. "She helps grieving families, lone soldiers, children suffering from cancer, Holocaust survivors, and battered wives. When she goes to grieving families, she doesn't do it just to write down a checkmark. She stays in touch with them for years, helping them.
Dozens of Likud central committee members in the room applauded Netanyahu for thanking them for showing support for his wife. Central committee members then shouted at the media who were covering the event.
Mandelblit's indictment accuses Sara Netanyahu of fraudulently obtained NIS 359,000 from the state for hundreds of prepared food orders while also employing a private chef. Her frau trial is set for July 19.
According to the monthly Peace Index poll of the Israel Democracy Institute and Tel Aviv University that was published Monday afternoon, 47.5% of the Israeli public think that Sara Netanyahu should be indicted, while 32.5% think that she and her family are being hounded by the press.
The majority of Israelis (55%) believe that the prime minister was aware of his wife’s actions of misusing public funds for catering services, while 28% believe that he did not know.