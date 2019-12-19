Netanyahu pledges US support for West Bank settlement annexation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday pledged to secure United States support for the annexation of the Jordan Valley and other West Bank settlements."We didn't return here [Judea and Samaria] just to leave it," Netanyahu said during a campaign visit to the Mitzpe Yericho settlement in the Binyamin region of the West Bank."The first thing we will do is to apply our sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and also in settlements, and we will do so with American recognition. We are strengthening the State of Israel and ensuring its future," he said.