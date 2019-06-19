Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Netanyahu to Israel's enemies: We have power of annihilation, do not test us

“I hear our neighbors from the north, south and east threatening to destroy us,” Netanyahu said.

By
June 19, 2019 11:39
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

 
Israel has tremendous destructive capabilities, and its enemies should not test it, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday after viewing a large IDF exercise in the north.

“I am very impressed by the improvement in the [IDF's] readiness, in the spirit of the fighters and the commanders, and especially in the IDF's destructive power,” said Netanyahu, who viewed the mutli-pronged exercise with Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

“I hear our neighbors from the north, south and east threatening to destroy us,” he said. “I say to our enemies: The IDF has a very large power of annihilation, do not try us."

