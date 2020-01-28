The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Bennett: Israelis, history is knocking at the door

The Minister of Defense calls to annex portions of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley in the next few days, without waiting for elections.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 28, 2020 20:55
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett meets with IDF officials on January 28, 2020 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett meets with IDF officials on January 28, 2020
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Nafatli Bennett said on Tuesday that “history is knocking on our door tonight” and called to annex sections of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley in the next few days without waiting for the results of the March elections.
“When history is knocking,” Bennett said, “you don’t tell her call after the elections, nor do you say “I’ll take one fifth of that,” you take everything now,” he said.
Under the proposed US Peace Plan called the Deal of the Century, Israel will be able to annex large parts of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley in the very near future – providing the Palestinians maintain their complete and utter rejection of the plan.
“US President Donald Trump is a huge friend of the state of Israel,” Bennett, whose parents came to Israel from San Francisco, said, “the ball is now in the hands of the Israeli government.”  
An observant man, Bennett ended his speech with Genesis 13: 15 “all the land that you see I will give to you and your offspring forever.”
In the book of Genesis, the promise is made by God to Abraham, both Jews and Muslim agree that Abraham is the father of both Ishmael and Isaac.


