Bennett: Netanyahu, Gantz don't want to deal with coronavirus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz "are running away from the Health Ministry, as if it is a plague," Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday in an online press conference. Bennett lamented that Netanyahu did not give him the Health Ministry as part of the new government expected to be sworn in on Wednesday. "This is not a national emergency government," he said. "I didn’t ask for the Foreign Ministry and cocktails and to be foreign minister by Zoom. This [Netanyahu] is not what a man who wants Yamina in the government looks like." Bennett warned Netanyahu that if he abandons a political ally on the Right, he would not be able to depend on Yamina when he needs it.Bennett revealed that the Likud offered Yamina three small portfolios but that he rejected the offer, because he wanted real influence over a serious problem like the novel coronavirus.Bennett presented a plan for preventing a second wave of the virus that includes employing a team of coronavirus testers with special means.He said that the coronavirus hotels would be evacuated on Monday.