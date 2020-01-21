Bennett: We’ll impose sovereignty on Area C, halt Palestinian building

Israel will impose sovereignty on Area C of the West Bank and halt illegal Palestinian building there, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday as he visited the Binyamin region of the West Bank. “We are in a battle for the territory of the Land of Israel,” Bennett said. His office released photos from the visit that showed him looking at maps and striding through roads and a sandy lots. “The state of Israel is not the United Nations,” he said. He has come to break "the 52-year-old freeze during which time Israeli law (application of sovereignty) was not applied to even one centimeter of Judea and Samaria. "We will apply sovereignty,” he added. His declaration comes just one day after a minister in his Yamina party, Bezalel Smotrich asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare sovereignty over the Jordan Valley next week. Smotrich asked Netanyahu to ask the cabinet to approve such a measure on Sunday and for the Knesset to vote on the matter Tuesday during a special session.