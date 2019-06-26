Bennett: cancel ‘unnecessary, divisive' new elections

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Outgoing Education Minister Naftali Bennett called on Wednesday for the September elections to be cancelled, saying that the ongoing political campaigning and tenure of a temporary government was shutting down the country.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has in recent days sought a way to halt the new elections and try again to form a government in the current Knesset, although he has denied offering Blue and White leader Benny Gantz a prime ministerial rotation agreement as a way of stopping the scheduled poll in September.

Bennett, who’s New Right party narrowly failed to make it into the Knesset in the April elections, was speaking at a ceremony at the education ministry marking his exit and the beginning o Bayit Yehudi leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz’s tenure as the new minister.The failure to form a new government after the last elections was seen as a life-line for Bennett to bring his new party and his political career back from the dead, since it has given him a second chance to get back into the Knesset.“Politicians in Israel have become disconnected. They have lost their connection to the public,” said Bennett at the ceremony in the education ministry in Jerusalem Wednesday morning.“I call from here to the political system - cancel these elections now. Just cancel these unnecessary elections now.”The former education minister said that the Israeli public wanted “quiet” and for the state agencies to “return to function for the public” instead of the public serving the politicians.“There is an increasing collapse and we are facing a collapse in trust in the agencies of the stat,” Bennett continued, saying that even though the new elections for him could be “like winning the lottery,” it was still better for the country to halt the new poll.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



