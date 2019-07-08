Bennett on botched Gaza op: We avoided disaster on an unimaginable scale

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

"We avoided disaster on a scale we can not imagine," said former Education Minister and Security Cabinet member Naftali Bennett in response to the findings of an investigation into a botched Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip in November, Army Radio reported.





"This was one of the most difficult and complex operations ever done by Israel's special ops. It is natural that from time to time there are failures," Bennett added.

"The heroic deeds of this operation exceed all imagination and these people deserve recognition," said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Amos Gilead, a former senior IDF and defense ministry official, in an interview with Kan on Monday.

When asked why the IDF revealed all this information about the case, Gilead responded that "in my eyes, this is an unusually positive thing because when you have an incident like this, with such a deep significance of scenarios that could develop, and the army investigates, I'm stressing that it does not research, but investigates itself ... to find the root of the truth, it's very important to share this with the public. Even with an incident that isn't successful, some transparency is required in a democratic society. Here we had unusually bad events, along with the unimaginable actions of the heroes, which are important for the public to know."

Gilead served for some 40 years in senior Defense Ministry and IDF positions. As director of the Defense Ministry’s powerful Policy and Political-Military Affairs bureau from 2003 to 2017, he was a key figure in managing relations with Egypt and Jordan. His roles in the IDF included head of the Military Intelligence Research Division; IDF Spokesperson; Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories; and Military Secretary to Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

The report into the botched commando raid in the Gaza Strip in November was concluded on Sunday and presented and accepted by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi. The special review committee was established by the military to examine and learn from the raid which took place in Khan Yunis on November 11, 2018.

The November raid in Khan Yunis left an IDF lieutenant-colonel dead and another officer moderately injured. Six Hamas terrorists, including Khan Yunis commander Nur Barakeh, were also killed in the firefight.

According to the investigation, the exchange of fire between Hamas and the IDF lasted about a minute and a half. Following the shootout, it was decided to call in an air force helicopter to extract all the soldiers, including the dead officer.

Anna Ahronheim and Herb Keinon contributed to this report.

