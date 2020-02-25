Bennett to ‘Post’: 95% chance of large Gaza military offensive in future

There is a 95% chance that Israel will need to launch a large-scale military campaign to remove terrorist threats from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip in the near future, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.“I have come to the conclusion that there is a 95% chance that it is inevitable that we will have to launch a large campaign to restart Gaza,” he told The Post less than a day after the latest round of violence between Israel and Islamic Jihad (PIJ) saw close to 100 rockets fired into the South. “We are ready and the plans have been formulated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the military. We will give one very last chance to the terrorists to keep quiet, but I don’t believe them, they are liars, murderers and we are going to have to act,” Bennett said “It’s always a last resort to go to war, but this time it will be on our terms at our timing with a very clear vision of the day after.”Speaking to The Post in his office on the 14th floor of the IDF’s Kirya Military Headquarters in Tel Aviv, Bennett said that as defense minister he is responsible for providing the people of the South “what they haven’t had for 20 years-sustainable peace and quiet.”2019 saw the most serious peak of violence between Israel and Gaza terror groups since the end of Operation Protective Edge in 2014. Over 1,500 rockets and mortars were fired toward Israel in 2019 from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, the majority during three violent rounds of conflict with the blockaded coastal enclave.“If Israelis in the south can’t sleep at night, terrorists in Damascus won’t sleep,” he said, referring to airstrikes the Israeli Air Force carried out Sunday night against PIJ targets which he said killed eight terrorists near the Syrian capital city. “I want to give hope to the people of the South, to bring them quiet.” While Bennett did not provide a timeline for when the campaign would begin, he hinted that he wanted Hamas to have “painful spring.”Addressing concerns that the IDF would have to wage a campaign on two fronts - both in Gaza and Syria - simultaneously, Bennett stated that Israel’s military has experience fighting in two areas at the same time.“The IDF knows how to act on two fronts at the same time, but of course, strategically, you would prefer to deal with one front before the other but we are prepared for it. And that’s one reason why we will choose the time,” he explained.Bennett, who is marking 100 days as Defense Minister, told the Post that the coming campaign would be “totally different” than past military campaigns in the coastal enclave and once Gaza has been “reset” there would be years of quiet.According to Bennett, it’s not just the military operation “which will be completely different” from past campaigns, but the perspective of what “the day after” for Gaza will look like, which will also be “completely different” than in the past.When asked what would be so different from past military campaigns in the Strip, he gave a cryptic answer.Just “wait and see.”Turning to politics, Bennett was cautious when addressing the possibility that Netanyahu will try and pass legislation that will retroactively grant him immunity from prosecution over the three criminal cases in which he has been indicted. The prime minister has given contradictory answers on the topic, saying in one interview this week “when we get to that bridge we’ll see what happens,” but ruling out the idea in another. Bennett said he was very supportive of a so-called “French law” for immunity against prosecution in general, and refused to rule out giving his backing to such legislation for Netanyahu.“Generally, I am huge supporter of French law, huge, because every prime minister since 1992 has had some form of allegations that made it difficult for them to function well, so unless we’re talking about something like murder or rape, I think we can defer all of this to after the prime minister’s term because it’s in Israel’s interest,” said Bennett. “Specifically, in this case we’re talking about retroactive application, this is something that i would need to see the bill and make a decision, I’m not going to make a decision now, it will be based on circumstances at that point,” he continued. “If and when it comes to pass, I’ll make a decision.” Yamina appears split on the issue, with Bennett’s political ally and fellow Yamina founder Ayelet Shaked saying on Friday that she opposed retroactive legislation to grant Netanyahu immunity.Senior Yamina MK and Transport Minister Bezalel Smotrich, along with Yamina MK Ofir Sofer and party candidate Sarah Beck have, like Bennett, all refused this week to rule out backing retroactive immunity legislation for the prime minister.