Benny Gantz forgets tefillin, borrows from Boro Park shop owner

The bookshop owner gave him his tefillin and Gantz donned them and said the Shema and Shemona Esrei prayers before returning the tefillin.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 30, 2020 08:35
Tefillin (illustrative) (photo credit: BENJAMÍN NÚÑEZ GONZÁLEZ/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Tefillin (illustrative)
(photo credit: BENJAMÍN NÚÑEZ GONZÁLEZ/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz seemed to have forgotten his tefillin at home on his recent trip to the US and had to borrow a pair from a Jewish book shop owner in Zurich Airport, Switzerland, on his way back to Israel, according to news outlet Boro Park 24.
Yochonon Berman, the owner of Zundel Berman Books in Brooklyn, NY and Lakewood, NJ, was in the airport's business lounge when he ran into Gantz.
"I bumped into him and I asked, ‘Is this Benny Gantz?’ and he said yes,” said Berman. “Afterwards, he saw me going into the side room to daven so he came over to me and asked if he could put on tefillin."
The bookshop owner gave him his tefillin and Gantz donned them and said the Shema and Shemoneh Esrei prayers before returning the tefillin.
Gantz had been in Washington to discuss President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" Middle East peace plan that was released on Tuesday.
Travelers stuck in similar situations can use the Wrapp application to find the closest pair of tefillin. Wrapp allows tefillin owners to sign up as providers and for anyone who wishes to request to put on the tefillin. Over 2000 providers are located in the New York area and over 1900 providers are located in Israel, with hundreds of other providers located around the world.


