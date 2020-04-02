The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bereft Barkat

This week's Jerusalem grapevine.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
APRIL 2, 2020 21:26
Mount Scopus campus, Hebrew University Jerusalem (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Mount Scopus campus, Hebrew University Jerusalem
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Pride goeth before the fall, according to the old adage, and it seems that this may apply to former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat, who appeared to be certain that he was going to be the next finance minister. But his name was not included in the unprecedented list of 34 probable ministers in the new rotation government that was published in the Israeli media on Sunday.

Among the many friends of David Ehrlich, the late proprietor of the popular Tmol Shilshom café bookstore, was Yaron Enosh, who hosts a two-hour program on KAN Reshet Bet every Friday. The two met close to three decades ago when Ehrlich returned to Israel after wandering around the world.

Ehrlich told Enosh about his dream of setting up a café and a cultural center in the heart of Jerusalem, and they went together to look at a dilapidated property at the end of an alleyway in Nahalat Shiva. Ehrlich immediately saw the potential of the place, and decided that this was where he wanted to turn his dream into a reality. Enosh helped him to some extent, but says that all the credit for the enterprise belongs to Ehrlich.

For the past few months, Enosh has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of his radio program, which has a steady following of listeners who are interested in acquiring books not available in regular bookstores via book detective Itamar Levy; listening to what other people are preparing for their Shabbat meals; learning about the wonderful health-giving properties of various plants; boning up on people and places in Greece; hearing anecdotes about Jerusalem – but above all, keeping up with the rhythm of Greek music.

Enosh is one of Israel’s leading Grecophiles, and says that he owes his love of Greece and all things Greek to Ehrlich, who first introduced him and his family to the island of Corfu, where they go several times a year, as well as to other parts of Greece.

Less than two weeks before Ehrlich’s death, Enosh wound up the cycle of 25th-anniversary events of his program, which in Hebrew is called Kol Shishi, which in spoken Hebrew can mean “Every Friday” or “Friday Voice.” Both are equally applicable to the nature of the program.

Because Ehrlich was such a close friend, and because he felt that he owed Ehrlich so much, Enosh decided to have his final 25th-anniversary event at Tmol Shilshom.

Due to restrictions placed on the number of people permitted to gather in any one place, the event was limited to a hundred people, and Ehrlich was pleased that so many had come despite the fact that coronavirus fears had already set in.

Enosh could not know on that night that this would be the last time that they would ever see each other.
The program was recorded, and in tribute to Ehrlich, it will be broadcast at 4 p.m. on April 3 on Reshet Bet.

Synagogues, hotels and various religious and social welfare organizations that traditionally host communal Seders are unable to do so this year. Some are using the controversial Zoom option, which enables families to celebrate together yet apart, and some are conducting pre-Passover model Seders via social media to help people who have never conducted a Seder before, but who are this year confined to their homes.

It is important to know that there is no hard-and-fast rule about reading the Haggadah in Hebrew. Most Haggadot these days are bilingual, so if it is difficult for you in Hebrew, better to read it in English than not at all, though if you can manage at least a few lines in Hebrew from the songs sung at the Seder, that would be preferable, because even in households where in bygone years all the explanations related to the Seder may have been in English, the actual Seder was not.

For those people who live alone and are quarantined and unable to go out to buy food for the Seder, Rabbi Yisroel Goldberg, the director of Chabad of Rehavia, will do his utmost to provide a full Seder meal that will be delivered to the door. The cutoff date for registration was actually on Tuesday, but Chabad can be flexible when there is a dire need. Contact Office@JerusalemChabad.org

Presumably, similar arrangements are being made by other Chabad centers throughout the capital, so people in need should contact their nearest Chabad Center.


Tags Chabad Seder Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Boosting the economy in the coronavirus outbreak By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Coronavirus: What do new questions about WHO and China cases mean? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
2 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by