Between Jerusalem and Rome: Rivlin greets Italian Foreign Minister Moavero

Despite a long friendship, Israel and Italy do not see eye to eye on everything, but one historical fact that they can agree on is the centuries-old Jewish connection to Jerusalem.



President Reuven Rivlin, a seventh-generation native son of Jerusalem, in greeting Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi on Monday, reminded him that Italy can most certainly testify to the Jewish connection to Jerusalem “for at least 2,000 years” and prove “how ridiculous” the UNESCO Human Rights Council was in passing a resolution denying the Jewish connection to Jerusalem.

The two men are not strangers to each other. They met over lunch in Rome in November last year, when Rivlin visited the Italian capital at the invitation of Pope Francis. At that time, he thanked the pope for the Vatican’s condemnation of antisemitism and also discussed with him the controversy over church-owned properties, for which the Jerusalem municipality is demanding that the churches pay taxes because most of these properties are not used for religious purposes.On Monday, Rivlin also thanked Milanesi for the stance which Italy has taken on antisemitism, and recalled that the venue where they had eaten lunch together overlooks the Roman Forum and the Arch of Titus, which contains a relief panel of the spoils that Titus brought back to Rome following the conquest of Jerusalem.Moving to the present time, Rivlin reiterated the message that he delivers to every representative of a foreign state. Whatever the policy of any country may be regarding Iran, every country must realize that Iran is the greatest threat to Israel’s existence, calling for Israel’s annihilation at every public podium, including that of the United Nations, he said.Rivlin talked about the responsibility of Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri for the shelling across Israel’s border by Iran-backed Hezbollah, which Rivlin said is not only a terrorist organization, but also one which controls 40% of the political power in Lebanon.Whereas Jerusalem and Rome did not enjoy a cordial relationship 2,000 years ago, today their relationship is more than just historical, said Rivlin. Today, they cooperate on cyber research and many other issues.Milanesi told the president that he had started his first visit to Israel since taking office in June, 2018, on an emotional note. He had been the keynote speaker at an Italian Holocaust remembrance seminar at Yad Vashem, and had found the whole experience in the presence of Italian Israelis very moving.He was very glad, he said, that he had been able to time his visit to coincide with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and that it was also taking place in close proximity to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Italy and Israel, which will be celebrated on February 6.Italy is in the process of finalizing plans for 70th anniversary events, and one of the items on the agenda is an exhibition of works by great Italian artists, which is being sent to Israel as a goodwill gesture of friendship.“Art speaks to the heart of people, business talks to the mind,” said Milanesi.He acknowledged that in ancient times there were many unpleasant flaws in the relationship, but today he said, it flourishes economically, commercially and culturally, as well as in other areas.In addition to his role as foreign minister, Milanesi is also chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

