Bhad Bhabie concert in Jordan canceled over Israel support

Bhad Bhabie - an American rapper best known for launching the "cash me outside" meme - is under fire in Jordan for her purported support of Israel.



Jordanian media reported on Monday that a concert by Bhad Bhabie - whose real name is Danielle Bregoli - slated for Amman on July 8 has been cancelled. The show was reportedly scrapped because Bregoli is also slated to host a concert in Tel Aviv on July 9.

The POP agency in Jordan announced the cancellation on its Instagram page early Monday morning."Unfortunately due to the artist's recent statements that violets [sic] our values & the contract between us and the artist, we are informing you that Bhad Bhabie's show is canceled," the statement read. "Thank you for understanding and we hope we don't fail to satisfy our audience in future events."The BDS Jordan group took credit for the cancellation on Twitter on Monday."Our joint efforts to influence by sending messages to the organizers, venue and ticket sellers have resulted directly in influencing the decision of the organizers to cancel the event," BDS Jordan wrote on Twitter. "This collective victory would not have happened had we not stood united in the face of cultural normalization, one of the most dangerous tools used to penetrate our society."In October, Bregoli, 16, made an appearance at an event in Los Angeles held by the Creative Community for Peace, a nonprofit which opposes the BDS movement.The event honored Aton Ben-Horin, global vice president of A&R for Warner Music Group, who signed Bregoli to the Atlantic Records label.She posted a photo of herself at the event on Instagram, with the caption: "BHABIE SUPPORTS PEACE BICH," and tagging CCFP.A representative for the singer did not respond to a request for comment or clarification by press time. As of Monday afternoon, tickets for both the Amman and Tel Aviv shows were still available online, though only the Amman show was listed on Bregoli's website. It is not uncommon for international artists to leave dates in Israel off of their official websites.A request for comment to the Amman ticket vendor also went unanswered on Monday.Since her rise to meme fame in 2016, while appearing on the Dr. Phil show, Bregoli has attained considerable mainstream success.In September 2017, she signed a multi-million dollar deal with Atlantic Records, and since then has seen three singles - "These Heaux," "Hi Bich" and "Gucci Flip Flops" - appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.