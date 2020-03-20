The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Birthright Excel alumni launch drive to deliver food, medicine to elderly

Birthright Excel alumni Lior Avisar and Maya Klein launched the 'Door to Dor' project which has alreadu recruited over 500 volunteers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 20, 2020 09:10
Birthright Excel founders of Door2Dor Lior Avisar and Maya Klein (photo credit: HADAR TZOUR)
Birthright Excel founders of Door2Dor Lior Avisar and Maya Klein
(photo credit: HADAR TZOUR)
Birthright Excel, the entrepreneurship, leadership and business program of Birthright Israel, has encouraged its alumni community across North America and Israel to develop new initiatives to overcome the new challenges caused by the spread of the coronavirus and help those in need.
The elderly are among those who are most vulnerable to the outbreak. Some of them are isolated, in self-quarantine, unable to leave their homes and need help to purchase food and medicine. To support them, Birthright Excel alumni Lior Avisar and Maya Klein launched the 'Door to Dor' project. 
Through the initiative, volunteers who sign up purchase medicine, food and any other products that elderly people in their communities need, and drop them off at their front door. There are no not physical contact between volunteers and the elderly, and volunteers have to wear protective gear. After leaving the building, volunteers call to ensure that everything was delivered. 
'Door to Dor' was launched this week and has already recruited over 500 volunteers. The door2dor.co.il website, available in English and Hebrew, allows people to fill out forms to either ask for help or become a volunteer.
"As Fellows in the Birthright Excel Community, Birthright's Entrepreneurship and Leadership Program, we were called on last Thursday to develop a social initiative and assist those in need," Lior Avisar and Maya Kelin, the founders of 'Door to Dor' said. 
"We immediately focused on the elderly who are in much risk from the virus and locked in their homes, and realized that all they needed was a courier. Our plan fell into place and we knew how to help. We have built a large team of hard-working volunteers and together with Birthright, we have couriers serving the elderly across Israel. We know that this is only the beginning of the project and look forward to a more secure and positive future," they added.
"It brings great pride to see the Birthright Israel Excel community stepping up to the challenges posed by the coronavirus with creativity and the will to assist those in need. This initiative demonstrates the unity and creativity we must all show in order to get through this crisis, stronger, more resilient and more united. I hope communities outside of Israel will be inspired to join this project as well,” Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel said.


Tags elderly Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beware racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by