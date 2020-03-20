Birthright Excel, the entrepreneurship, leadership and business program of Birthright Israel, has encouraged its alumni community across North America and Israel to develop new initiatives to overcome the new challenges caused by the spread of the coronavirus and help those in need.

The elderly are among those who are most vulnerable to the outbreak. Some of them are isolated, in self-quarantine, unable to leave their homes and need help to purchase food and medicine. To support them, Birthright Excel alumni Lior Avisar and Maya Klein launched the 'Door to Dor' project.

Through the initiative, volunteers who sign up purchase medicine, food and any other products that elderly people in their communities need, and drop them off at their front door. There are no not physical contact between volunteers and the elderly, and volunteers have to wear protective gear. After leaving the building, volunteers call to ensure that everything was delivered.

'Door to Dor' was launched this week and has already recruited over 500 volunteers. The door2dor.co.il website, available in English and Hebrew, allows people to fill out forms to either ask for help or become a volunteer.

"As Fellows in the Birthright Excel Community, Birthright's Entrepreneurship and Leadership Program, we were called on last Thursday to develop a social initiative and assist those in need," Lior Avisar and Maya Kelin, the founders of 'Door to Dor' said.

"We immediately focused on the elderly who are in much risk from the virus and locked in their homes, and realized that all they needed was a courier. Our plan fell into place and we knew how to help. We have built a large team of hard-working volunteers and together with Birthright, we have couriers serving the elderly across Israel. We know that this is only the beginning of the project and look forward to a more secure and positive future," they added.

"It brings great pride to see the Birthright Israel Excel community stepping up to the challenges posed by the coronavirus with creativity and the will to assist those in need. This initiative demonstrates the unity and creativity we must all show in order to get through this crisis, stronger, more resilient and more united. I hope communities outside of Israel will be inspired to join this project as well,” Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel said.