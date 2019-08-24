Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Black Cube was hired by the Defense Ministry, operated out of intel base

The spy firm operated between the years 2012-2014, performing various tasks for the government, despite claiming they deal mainly with civil disputes.

By OMRI RON
August 24, 2019 11:11
1 minute read.
Black Cube logo

Black Cube logo. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Black Cube, a corporate espionage company, was hired by the Israeli Defense Ministry to work on intelligence projects, the IDF and the ministry's spokesman have acknowledged.

The company has been associated with several international scandals, namely ones that involve Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, when he attempted to investigate which of his accusers were speaking with the press. The company has spied on behalf of private customers and the Israeli government as well.
 
According a report from Haaretz, the company was employed by the ministry between the years 2012 and 2014, and its employees were placed on an IDF intelligence base full time. Dan Zorella, the co-founder of the company, is also a veteran of a secret IDF special operations unit.
 
The Defense Ministry stated that: “There was a short-term contract with Black Cube from 2012-2014. The relationship was conducted in keeping with obligatory regulations.” The ministry refused to say, however, whether or not Black Cube employees were involved with espionage themselves, or even if they had just helped with intelligence in general.
 
Another time the company had gotten into hot water for its operations was when it was reported that the Trump administration had hired the company to spy on Obama officials in an attempt to discredit the Iran nuclear deal which had been signed at the time. While these scandals have brought with them their fair share of scrutiny, they has also boosted the company, bringing it new customers in the process.
  
This is in addition to working with several governments, despite officially only working on civilian disputes. 
 
Black Cube was founded in 2010 by Zorella and Avi Yanus, who met during studies at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. The company, which has offices in Tel Aviv and London, advertises itself as employing former agents from the Mossad, Shin Bet (Israel security agency) and Military Intelligence; making use of their work methods; and employing them on behalf of private customers.
Former Mossad head Meir Dagan was at one point the company’s president. 



Related Content

Israeli judoka Sagi Muki celebrates with his gold medal after winning the under-81kg event
August 24, 2019
Iranian Judo champion Saeid Mollaei to compete in Tokyo

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings