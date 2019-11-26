Blue and White MK submits absentee ballot bill

MK Zvi Hauser (Blue and White) submitted a bill last week that would enable Israelis abroad to vote, Hauser said Tuesday. The bill would limit absentee balloting to Israelis in the voter rolls who voted in the previous election and who register to vote in advance."If another election is held, it will be extremely unfair that tens of thousands of Israelis will be temporarily abroad on Election Day," Hauser said. "It is wrong that while many countries permit absentee balloting, the Start-Up Nation limits it to diplomats and sailors. The time has come to update Israeli law so it will fit with what has happened over the past half century." Last December, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the cabinet that the time had come for absentee balloting for Israelis abroad. Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog has also endorsed the idea.. Absentee balloting bills were also submitted recently by Likud MKs Yoav Kisch and Sharren Haskel and in the past by former MKs Nachman Shai and the late Moshe Arens.