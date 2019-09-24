Blue and White backs down from attempt to depose Edelstein

Blue and White may wait before putting forward its candidate for Knesset speaker, MK Meir Cohen, because it would not have a majority to depose Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein.

The party decided not to move forward with its plan to put Meir Cohen, who has been a deputy speaker since 2015, in the speaker’s chair after the Knesset’s inauguration next Thursday, KAN Bet’s Ze’ev Kam reported. Party spokespeople did not confirm or deny the report.

The Knesset Speaker at the legislature’s swearing-in is automatically the speaker of the previous Knesset, but MKs can vote in a new one after that.

The change of plan came after Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman notified Edelstein on Monday that he does not support Blue and White’s initiative.

Liberman told Edelstein on Monday that he does not support changing Knesset Speaker as long as there is no coalition.

A Yisrael Beytenu spokesman said that representatives from Blue and White contacted Liberman and were rebuffed.

Without Yisrael Beytenu, Blue and White has 57 supporters, at most, backing Cohen, as opposed to 63 in favor of keeping Edelstein.

On Wednesday, the Knesset will hold an orientation for its eight new members, led by Edelstein and Knesset Secretary Yardena Maller-Horowitz.

