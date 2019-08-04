Blue and White the largest party, Left-Center bloc also strengthening

Benny Gantz has awoken from his post-election slumber..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Latest polls show that the Likud is losing out to Gantz's Blue and White party, dropping to second place with only 29 seats, while Yisrael Beiteinu's support continues to grow, Maariv reported on Sunday.
According to a survey conducted by Kan, in the wake of recent political developments and the closure of the lists, Blue and White is the largest party in Israel with 30 seats, while the Likud ranks second on the list with only 29 seats .
Lieberman's Yisrael Beitenu Party continues to gain popularity and stands together with the United Right and the Third List joint list with 11 seats for each.
Further down are the Democratic camp (8), Shas, Torah Judaism (7) and Labor (6), while Otzma Yehudit (2.8%) and Zehut (2%) did not pass the electoral threshold.
The Right bloc has only 40 seats, while the Left-Center bloc now has 44 seats. The ultra-Orthodox parties have 14 additional seats, while Yisrael Beitenu (11) and the Joint List (11) complete the picture.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>