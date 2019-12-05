Body found in an open area in Shefar'am, police suspect murder

A human body was recently found in an open area in Shefar'am. Police and forensic investigators were called to the scene to inspect the body and collect findings. The circumstances of the incident are still unclear, but reports indicate that four young people were detained for questioning. Tests are being done to identify the body, in an attempt to find out whether it is the body of 17-year-old Adel Khatib of Shefar'am, who has been missing for two days. This is the second case since Thursday, November 5, in which a man's body has been found. Another incident occurred when the body of a 30-year old man was found, suspected of falling into the Yarkon River, near the area of Abba Hillel and Ben-Gurion streets in Ramat Gan.Police, ZAKA and MDA were initially called to the scene to identify the body. MDA pronounced the man's death at the scene.