Body of woman, 70, found after Petah Tikva apartment fire

The body of a 70-year-old woman was found with no signs of life after a fire broke out in an apartment on Dror Street, Petah Tikva early Monday morning.Three fire and rescue teams succeeded in bringing the blaze under control and during scans of the apartment the womans body was discovered.United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Alan Malka who was one of the first responders at the scene said, "After the fire department finished their work I went up to the apartment and with great sadness, I report that a woman in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of injuries and burns that she suffered."A partial collapse of the roof of the building was also discovered and a structural engineer was summoned.The circumstances of the fire are being investigated.