Border Police tell soldiers not to upload content to TikTok

Border Police have warned its soldiers not to upload content to TIkTok, out of concerns that the Chinese produced app has become a security liability with regards to information security and privacy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 7, 2020 16:20
Female Israeli Border Police officers (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Female Israeli Border Police officers
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The app has been incredibly popular among teens and IDF soldiers. The app is also known to censor content deemed critical of the Chinese government and the Communist Party of China, in addition to censorship on the recent protests in Hong Kong, and various world leaders, such as US President Donald Trump, Russian Present Vladimir Putin and Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdoğan.
The app has been incredibly popular among Israeli teens and IDF soldiers.In December,  A 21-year-old IDF soldier was arrested for biting fellow fans of Jewish-American Tik Tok sensation Jesse Underhill to get to a jacket he tossed to the audience during his show in Beersheba, Ynet reported on Teusday.
The Magistrate Court released her to house arrest after she pleaded guilty, she was banned from entering the Grand Shopping Center, the shopping mall where the show took place, for two and a half months.
Underhill, who has more than five million TikTok followers, posts music videos and clips of himself singing, lip syncing, dancing and chatting. He can also be seen on such platforms as YouTube, Snapchat and Instagram, but his real fan base is on TikTok, the app known for very short videos and is intended for mobile phone use. 



