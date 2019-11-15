Border patrol soldiers discover and rescue abused dogs in Jerusalem

During an activity to prevent terror attacks and/or infiltrations into the security fence surrounding Jerusalem on Friday morning, border patrol soldiers noticed three dogs who were tied up in an open field near one of the water ways. The dogs seemed to be in poor health and without food or water.
The soldiers called the Jerusalem area veterinary service. The service joined the soldiers and rescued the dogs, bringing them in for medical treatment.
Border patrol soldiers often encounter similar cases where animals are held in poor conditions and/or abused.
