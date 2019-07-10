Bottle-Cap Challenge reaches Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The bottle-cap challenge — the latest viral craze in which people kick the cap off a bottle and, naturally, post videos of the feat to social media — has reached the Holy Land.





Channel One (Kan) reported on the phenomenon on Monday, showing video of international stars such as Mariah Carey taking the challenge, and then noted, “And yes, it’s also come to us,” showing footage of soldiers in uniform and other Israelis kicking the cap.“If it seems to you that other people only succeed at this, know that there are also failures,” said the reporter, over footage of a man in a keffiyah with a bottle on his head and a woman in black hijab trying to kick off the cap but instead hitting the man on the side of his head.Carey’s version is the most popular — although not necessarily the most truthful — as she sings the cap off by hitting a high note, then laughs. This video has millions of views . Other celebrities planting their kicks include action star Jason Statham, singers John Mayer and Justin Bieber and model Kendall Jenner (in a bikini on a jet ski). Among the athletes nailing it have been Conor McGregor and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Mixed martial artist Max Holloway is credited with being one of the earliest to popularize the trend, saying he wanted to show people that Martial Arts truly require artistry as well as strength.One thing that seems like a sure bet this summer: More people will take the challenge and film themselves. But will anyone manage to knock the cap off a bottle of kiddush wine? That would definitely be kosher, as long as they didn’t take the challenge on the Sabbath.

