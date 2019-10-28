Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho visits Israel to compete in Shalom Game

Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, commonly known as Ronaldinho, who played for both Brazil's national team as well as Barcelona is currently in Haifa this week - taking part in a sport initiative promoting peace and brotherhood between the two countries.



In a Twitter post, Ronaldinho can be scene at the scenic overlook in the Haifa Carmel, which displays the beautiful scenery of the Haifa skyline, where on clear days its even possible to see parts of Lebanon.

Tuesday night, at Sami Ofer Stadium, Ronaldinho will take part in the 2019 Shalom Game in a match pitting major Brazilian soccer legends against some of the most revered Israeli players in history.The Brazilian superstars include Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite known as Kaka who played for AC Milan and Real Madrid, Rivaldo Vítor Barbosa Ferreira known as Rivaldo who played for Barcelona, as well as many others legends who have previously one World Cup titles and other accolades.The Israeli side includes legends such as Arik Benado who played for both Beitar Jerusalem and Maccabi Haifa as well as Yaniv Katan who spent most of his tenure at Maccabi Haifa before a brief stint in the English Premier League with West Ham United.The two teams will compete in this one-time friendly match to promote coexistence between the two countries, the organizers are hopeful the message will materialize from Haifa and reach every corner of the world.Following the match there will be a special celebration and presentation of the famous Brazilian danced called the samba for the entire crowd to participate in together, as a show of the aforementioned coexistence.The 2019 Shalom Game will take place Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Sami Ofer Stadium starting at 8:00 PM.

