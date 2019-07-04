Bris brings hope to Ethiopian community

Rabbi Yoni Raziel performs bris on Ethiopian newborn.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
An Ethiopian-Israel couple who gave birth to a baby boy last week, named him "Shalom Am" (Peace to the Nation) at his bris, which took place in Ma'ale Adumim on Wednesday. The couple likewise asked the rabbi to make a mi sheberach (prayer for the well-being) for the police and soldiers who are working to subdue protests across the country.
Since 19-year old Solomon Tekah was shot and killed by an off-duty officer last Sunday near Haifa, massive protests and demonstrations led by Ethiopian-Israelis have taken place around Israel. Tuesday’s demonstrations quickly turned violent, as more than 110 police officers were wounded and 136 protesters were arrested.
Rabbi Yoni Raziel performed the circumcision. He has been working in Ma'ale Adumim for 25 years and said there is a large Ethiopian-Israeli community there. He said the energy in the room changed when the baby's father whispered to him that the name should be “Shalom Am."
“After this we broke out in spontaneous singing and dancing,” said Raziel. “Elijah the Prophet brings generations together, and his presence was definitely felt.”
